AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Up 3.1%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66. 18,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 23,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AQB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AQB

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,263.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

