Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 658,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,334. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

