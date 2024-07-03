Apollo Currency Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.48 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $6.48 million and $74.73 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00044531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

