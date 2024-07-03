Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $222,353.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,225.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $673,844.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,991,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

APOG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.59. 385,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,714. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

