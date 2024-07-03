ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %
ANIP stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.64. 104,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.75.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
Read More
