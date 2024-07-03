AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.18

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 152491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 1.9 %
Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
