AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.18

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 152491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

