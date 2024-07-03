Andrew Houston Sells 82,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 1,429,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,321. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

