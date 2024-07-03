Andrew Houston Sells 82,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 3rd, Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 1st, Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 1,429,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,321. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

