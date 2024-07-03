Analysts Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) PT at C$12.20

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.20.

WDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Financial upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE WDO opened at C$11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.51 and a one year high of C$11.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of C$100.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6333147 EPS for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

