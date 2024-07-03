Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) PT at C$19.10

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$18.52 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The stock has a market cap of C$15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.