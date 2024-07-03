Analysts Set Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) PT at $13.35

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

Several research firms have commented on DX. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $754.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 22,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.