Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.2% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 218.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $11,168,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,757. The company has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.