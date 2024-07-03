Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $63.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $68.00 to $74.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $61.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

