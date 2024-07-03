Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Down 9.7% in June

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,600 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 919,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after acquiring an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,250. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $446.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $428.75 and its 200 day moving average is $411.20. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.