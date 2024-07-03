American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 11th

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, July 11th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th.

American Well Stock Performance

NYSE AMWL opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.04.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). American Well had a negative net margin of 137.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $59.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $1.50 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of American Well

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in American Well by 75.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 716,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 308,418 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

