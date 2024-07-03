American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Up 12.3% in June

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,170,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 31st total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

AIG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group has a one year low of $56.88 and a one year high of $80.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after acquiring an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

