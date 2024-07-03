Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Update

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $22,650,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $12,065,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameresco by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $7,170,000. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 364,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,292. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

