Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Up 15.1% in June

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,363,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 49,529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 166,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMBC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

AMBC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Stories

