Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Lifted by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 0.5% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. 1,737,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,102,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

