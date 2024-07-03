Altiora Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 201 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Altiora Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 201 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,990,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MicroStrategy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR traded down $18.10 on Wednesday, reaching $1,302.09. 655,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,447.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,139.90. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.11 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.42 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total transaction of $7,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,856 shares of company stock worth $42,901,781. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

