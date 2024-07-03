Altiora Financial Group LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

VXUS traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

