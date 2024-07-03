Alpha Real Trust Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ARTL opened at GBX 124.55 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.90. The stock has a market cap of £73.96 million, a PE ratio of 6,227.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 69.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Alpha Real Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 107 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 148 ($1.87).

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Alpha Real Trust

In related news, insider William (Bill) Simpson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($17,961.04). 87.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.