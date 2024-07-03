Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IMOM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,251. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up about 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 2.26% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.