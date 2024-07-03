Almacenes Éxito S.A. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:EXTO)

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0113 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 1.7 %

EXTO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. Almacenes Éxito has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

