Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.4 %
ALSN traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.03. 30,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.
In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,334,000. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,538,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 135,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after acquiring an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
