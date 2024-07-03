Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.62.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$77.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$64.82 and a 1-year high of C$87.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

