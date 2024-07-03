Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32.64 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $32.64 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00044538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,203,553,922 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

