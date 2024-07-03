Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.76. 17,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 21,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $148.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

See Also

