Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,569 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $26,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

