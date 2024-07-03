Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 107,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 694,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,451,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 31,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.85. 678,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $245.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.