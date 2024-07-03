Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 753 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Xylem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Xylem Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XYL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.71. The company had a trading volume of 858,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

