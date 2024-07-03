Albion Financial Group UT Has $782,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Equinix were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.33.

Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $749.00. 236,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $755.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $799.46. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

