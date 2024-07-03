Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Stock Performance

BATS NETZ traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. 2,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Increases Dividend

About TCW Transform Systems ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from TCW Transform Systems ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

