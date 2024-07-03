Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Up 7.5% in June

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 15,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $97.09. 4,114,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $92.29 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after buying an additional 3,662,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

