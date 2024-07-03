AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,400 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 714,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AFC Gamma news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 31,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $378,840.15. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,775,973 shares in the company, valued at $45,651,513.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,001,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 573,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 265,835 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

AFC Gamma stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. 128,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,027. The stock has a market cap of $251.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. Analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.76%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.24%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

