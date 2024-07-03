Aevo (AEVO) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $427.00 million and $50.72 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aevo has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Aevo token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 840,607,828.4570237 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.50195781 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $38,602,918.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

