Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.32.

Shares of ARE stock traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.49. 418,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.50. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.40. The company has a market cap of C$902.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

