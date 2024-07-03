Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.86.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.