Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 0.3%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $564.00 and last traded at $566.00. Approximately 537,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,557,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $567.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $488.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $875,592,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $621,179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

