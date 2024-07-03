Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Update

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Acuity Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,667,000 after purchasing an additional 89,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,686,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,613,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $243.31. 116,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $155.34 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

