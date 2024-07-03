Acala Token Price Reaches $0.0663 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $67.69 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,218.34 or 1.00051252 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00077541 BTC.

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06697867 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,549,010.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

