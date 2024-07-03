abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Acquired by Stapp Wealth Management Pllc

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc owned approximately 0.16% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SGOL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,974. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

