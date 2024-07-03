ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 4,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 82,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the first quarter worth $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at about $5,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

