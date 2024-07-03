Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in June

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 335,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,960.0 days.

Aalberts Stock Performance

Shares of AALBF stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87.

Aalberts Company Profile

Aalberts N.V. offers mission-critical technologies for aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors. It operates through Building Technology and Industrial Technology sectors. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

