7,718 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Stapp Wealth Management Pllc

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 3.6% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

VHT traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,791. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.59 and its 200-day moving average is $261.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

