3,750 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Acquired by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.3 %

Donaldson stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 285,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

