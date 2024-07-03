24,568 Shares in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9,916.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 194,768 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,402.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 291,566 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 372,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,408,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,408.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOSS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 952,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,086. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

