2,232 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,441,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,517. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

