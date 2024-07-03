22,000 Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Bought by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,268,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,188,950 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,204,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885,211 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,509,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,762 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,330,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,418 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 13.1% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 19,423,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,704 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. 20,160,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,891,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

