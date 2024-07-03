17,627 Shares in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 54,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,650,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ RLAY traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 712,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,941. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 493,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,750.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

