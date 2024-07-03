15,477 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 2,345,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

